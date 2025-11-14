Michelle Monaghan to lead Netflix's New Hockey Drama Series

Netflix is gearing up to launch an exciting new high school hockey drama series featuring Michelle Monaghan as the lead, with Shawn Levy serving as executive producer. This untitled, eight-episode show promises to deliver a heartfelt and gripping story set in the working-class town of South Dorothy, Minnesota, where hockey reigns supreme.

The series centers on Harper Sullivan, played by Michelle Monaghan, a widow who steps into the role of coach for the South Dorothy high school hockey team after a tragic bus crash claims the lives of her husband, legendary coach “Sully” Sullivan, and several players. Known for sending athletes to the NHL and clinching championships, the team faces an uncertain future.

Harper must rally a group of grieving young men to rebuild the squad, unite their town, and transform their shared loss into a powerful force. Netflix describes the series as an inspiring tale of an underdog team that revitalizes their community and reclaims their passion for the game.

With its emotional depth and focus on perseverance, the show draws comparisons to the beloved series Friday Night Lights, but with the icy intensity of hockey at its core.

Creative Team and Production Details

The series is created by Nick Naveda, known for Words on Bathroom Walls, and showrun by Bridget Bedard, whose credits include Love Life and Transparent. Shawn Levy, celebrated for Stranger Things and Deadpool & Wolverine, executive produces through his 21 Laps banner alongside Dan Levine and Robert Atwood. Trey Edward Shults (Waves) will direct the first two episodes and also serve as an executive producer. Moera Ainai is attached as a producer.

The project is part of 21 Laps’ overall deal with Netflix, ensuring a high-quality production backed by a powerhouse team. “This show has long been a 21 Laps favorite,” Levy said in a statement, praising the authentic world and compelling characters crafted by Naveda and Bedard. He highlighted the addition of Michelle Monaghan and director Trey Edward Shults as key to bringing this emotional story to life.

Naveda expressed his deep connection to the project, stating, “I’ve carried South Dorothy and its people in my heart for as long as I can remember. To finally bring that world to life with my Grizzly family at 21 Laps and Netflix is nothing short of a dream come true.”

Fans of Michelle Monaghan will see her in a dynamic new role as Harper Sullivan, a determined woman leading her team through adversity. Her performance is expected to anchor the series, blending strength and vulnerability.

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy’s involvement guarantees a polished, character-driven story with broad appeal, making this a standout addition to Netflix’s lineup.

With its mix of high-stakes sports action, emotional storytelling, and a focus on community, this Netflix hockey drama is poised to captivate audiences worldwide. The series’ authentic portrayal of small-town life and the transformative power of sports will resonate with fans of inspirational dramas.