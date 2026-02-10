Michelle Randolph boards new Amazon comedy film

Lukas Gage has formally joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film, Clashing Through the Snow, alongside Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph. Wonderland Sound and Vision is set to begin production on the project later this month.

Directed by Carlson Young, the film is described as a contemporary adaptation of the classic travel comedy format popularized by Planes, Trains and Automobiles, with the goal of appealing to a younger audience. The movie is being produced by McG and Mary Viola, with Lena Roklin also involved. Oscar-winning director Ari Sandel and Kyle Luker of Industry Entertainment serve as executive producers.

The screenplay was written by Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, who previously collaborated on the popular Netflix film Love Hard.

Gage’s impressive resume in both film and television continues to expand. Following his breakthrough performance as Dillon in HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The White Lotus, he recently starred in Paramount’s box-office hit Smile 2 and the film Companion alongside Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. His other notable credits include the Amazon MGM hit Road House, in which he co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor.

Looking ahead, Gage is set to appear in the independent film Love Language with Chloë Grace Moretz and Rosebush Pruning, which is scheduled to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Additionally, he will take on the lead role in the Prison Break revival on Hulu.

With its growing cast and seasoned creative team, Clashing Through the Snow is shaping up to be a noteworthy addition to Amazon MGM Studios’ forthcoming slate.