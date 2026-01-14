Michelle Williams teams up with Daniel Craig, Cillian Murphy in new film

Five-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams is set to join Daniel Craig and Cillian Murphy in the latest project from director Damien Chazelle.

The upcoming film, which reports from Variety indicate will be set in a prison, marks a high-profile return for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The project is produced by Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner, with Paramount Pictures set to distribute. The film represented a fresh start for Chazelle as he sought a commercial comeback following the box office struggles of his 2022 period epic, Babylon. Chazelle’s previous credits include the critically acclaimed hits Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.

Williams joined the production during a career high, having recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the FX series Dying for Sex. Known for her roles in Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea, and The Fabelmans, she is currently performing on stage in Eugene O’Neill’s Anna Christie at St. Ann’s Warehouse.

The ensemble is rounded out by two of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men. Cillian Murphy, who recently secured an Oscar for his title role in Oppenheimer, joins Daniel Craig, whose recent work includes the Knives Out sequel Wake Up Dead Man and the upcoming film Queer.

The news followed reports that Chazelle’s long-gestating Evel Knievel biopic has been delayed, allowing this prison drama to move into the forefront. Given the calibre of the award-winning talent involved, the film is expected to be a major contender during the upcoming awards season.