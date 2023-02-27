Michelle Yeoh creates history at SAG Awards

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh created history while picking a trophy at Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

Michelle Yeoh, who outdid Cate Blanchett (Tar), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), and Ana de Armas (Blonde), to pick up the best performance in the leading role for essaying Evelyn Quan Wang, is the first-ever Asian woman to win an individual acting award at SAG.

Accepting the honour with tears in her eyes, she said, “I think if I speak, my heart will explode.”

Yeoh, 60, who got her first Oscar nomination for the performance, added, “SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understand what it is to get here, every one of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs, but, most important, we never give up.”

Grab your tissues and prepare to be moved by the ICONIC Michelle Yeoh! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZPHoOkHb7u — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

“I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I’m up against titans.”

“This is not just for me; this is for every little girl that looks like me,” she continued. “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you’ve shown us that it is possible, and I’m grateful. And my mom will be eternally grateful to you!”

It is pertinent to mention here that the dimension-hopping adventure dramedy also picked up the top movie trophy and two other prizes apart from Yeoh, at the SAG Awards, a major predictor of success at next month’s Oscars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything Everywhere (@everythingeverywheremovie)

The movie about a Chinese-American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes claimed honours for the outstanding performance by the cast and Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.

