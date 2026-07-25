Michelle Yeoh revealed that Hunter Schafer suffered a concussion while filming action scenes for the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.

On July 24, Friday, at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 24, the Wicked star revealed that Schafer suffered a concussion while filming action scenes for Blade Runner 2099, describing her co-star as a “fearless action hero” who fully committed to the role.

Yeoh explained that the Euphoria star “literally dove” into her role. It sparked laughter among the audience; Yeoh noted, “I was almost trying to hold her back, like, ‘No, no, no! Too late, okay. Is Hunter okay?’ ”.

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The Everything Everywhere All at Once star added, “She would do the tumbles, the falls, and I’m like, ‘Girl, Hunter, where are your pads?” The 27-year-old actress added that Yeoh gave her a baby helmet as a lighthearted gift.

“Well, you got a concussion,” Yeoh revealed, as Schafer jokingly hushed her and started to laugh. “I mean, I had to protect my baby! I was like, ‘Here. Wear this baby helmet.’” Schafer and Yeoh took the stage alongside showrunner Silka Luisa and executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson for a discussion on Blade Runner 2099.