Mick Jagger shares bold take on AI music

Mick Jagger argued that it’s alright for creators to experiment with artificial intelligence (AI) in their music if it sounds “original.”

In an interview for Billboard, the Rolling Stones front man was asked for his take on the rise of the controversial technology. He further mentioned, “Obviously, I don’t want to be imitated by AI, vocally and instrumentally, and the band doesn’t. I don’t want people just putting stuff out there that can sound exactly like The Rolling Stones – I think that’s obviously wrong”.

He further added, “If someone wants to make music with AI, go ahead. But it has to be original – you have to have your own input and your own thoughts”.

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The Satisfaction rocker went on to emphasise that he doesn’t hold anything against people using AI to make music in the exact “style” of the Rolling Stones. He insisted, “If you were any kind of creative person, you wouldn’t do that,” and Jagger’s bandmate, Keith Richards, shared a similar sentiment, explaining that authenticity will always be central to creating original art.

“My thoughts are: I’d rather hear something original. Music could do a lot better than just trying to copy itself. After all, it’s pretty simple stuff – this is not Beethoven or Bach, and I’ve no doubt AI can do that, but so what? We want new input. We don’t want more and more copying and synthesizing. At least that’s my point of view. Music is to play around with. Surely there’s enough originality without having to copy nursery rhymes,” he stated.

The Rolling Stones released their twenty-fifth studio album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10, 2026, after Hackney Diamonds, which came out in 2023.