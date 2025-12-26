Mickey Lee: Big Brother star dead at 35
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 26, 2025
The Big Brother community is mourning the loss of Mickey Lee, a standout contestant from Season 27, who passed away on Christmas evening at the age of 35. Her family confirmed the tragic news via Instagram, noting that her passing followed a series of cardiac arrests.
In a heartfelt tribute, her family described Lee as a vibrant spirit who left a lasting impression on fans and fellow houseguests through her authenticity and strength. They expressed deep gratitude for the public’s prayers and support while requesting privacy during this difficult time. Memorial service details will be shared at a later date.
The Legacy of Michaela Mickey Lee
Born on March 31, 1990, Michaela Chalon Mickey Lee was more than a reality TV star; she was a powerhouse entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia. On Big Brother, she was known as a strategic mastermind, famously using a secret power to flip the game’s momentum.
Off-screen, Mickey was the creative force behind Mingle Elevated Experiences, a luxury event company, and the founder of the popular date-planning service It’s a Date. From her roots in Jacksonville, Florida, to her success in the Atlanta social scene, Mickey Lee’s impact as a curator and competitor will not be forgotten.
Remembering Mickey Lee: A ‘Big Brother’ Standout
Michaela Chalon “Mickey” Lee made a significant mark on Big Brother 27 (U.S.). As a houseguest, she was celebrated for her sharp strategic mind and her ability to navigate the social complexities of the game. One of her most memorable moments included the clever use of a secret power, which effectively flipped the house and solidified her status as a fan favorite.
Life Beyond the Screen: An Atlanta Entrepreneur
While fans knew her from reality TV, Mickey was also a successful entrepreneur and a pillar of the Atlanta, Georgia business community.
Career Roots: Born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 31, 1990, she later moved to Atlanta to build her career.
Business Ventures: She was the founder of Mingle Elevated Experiences, a luxury event curation company.
Early Success: Before her luxury brand, she launched It’s a Date, a personalized date-planning service that became a hit in the Atlanta social scene.
Mickey Lee’s legacy as a creative force and a formidable competitor continues to resonate with those who knew her personally and those who watched her journey on screen.