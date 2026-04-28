Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2026 Kicks Off August 7, Tickets Go on Sale May 5

Get ready for a spook-tacular Halloween season at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom! Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2026 is set to begin on August 7, marking the earliest start date ever.

This year’s party will run for 38 nights, with events scheduled on select Fridays, Tuesdays, and Sundays in August and September, and Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Tuesdays in October .

Ticket prices range from $119 to $229, with discounts available for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.

Tickets will go on sale on May 5 for resort guests and May 12 for the general public.

The party promises to be a howling good time, with new entertainment, including a dance party with Stitch, Lilo, and Angel.

Classic favorites like Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular will also return.

About Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a spook-tacular event at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, happening on select nights from August 7 to October 31, 2026.

This year’s party starts earlier than ever, with 38 nights of trick-or-treating, live entertainment, and exclusive character interactions.

Event Highlights:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is packed with spook-tacular fun! The event features Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade at 8:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show, and Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show.

You’ll also get to enjoy Halloween versions of Magic Kingdom attractions like Space Mountain and Mad Tea Party, and go trick-or-treating at over a dozen candy stations. Plus, don’t miss out on exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities with your favorite Disney characters in their spooky Halloween best.