Micro-smart lockdown imposed in 13 Covid-19 hot spots of Lahore

LAHORE: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, the local administration has notified micro smart lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore on the instruction of Punjab government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The local administration has notified to restrict movement in 13 areas of Lahore till August 12.

“All markets, offices and restaurants will remain closed in these hot spots of the Covid-19,” according to a notification.

“All government and private offices will remain closed in these areas, while all religious, cultural and private gatherings will be prohibited,” the administration notified.

“The businesses related to the necessities will remain open, while in departmental stores only grocery and pharmacy sections will be opened.”

“Funeral prayers and other essential religious rituals will be allowed,” according to the notification.

“The water, electricity, gas and other utility services will remain open. The call centres will be allowed to work with 50 percent staff and the banks will remain open with essential staff,” the administration notified.

“Home delivery service of restaurants will remain continue, free dining services and charities could remain functional, other necessary businesses and activities will be allowed by the commissioners according to the necessity,” the notification said.