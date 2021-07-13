Micro smart lockdown imposed in Covid hit areas of Korangi district

KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus the local administration has notified micro smart lockdown in five union councils in two subdivisions of Karachi’s Korangi District, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has enforced the micro smart lockdown in hot spots of five union councils on a report of the District Health Officer (DHO) after 16 coronavirus cases surfaced in the area.

Three union councils in Korangi subdivision including Union Council-08 Zaman Town, Union Council-10 Bhittai Colony, UC-02 Nasir Colony and two union councils of Model Colony subdivision, UC-03 Saudabad and UC-01 Model Colony, have been declared as hot spot areas.

Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be imposed strictly in the hot spot areas, according to the notification.

Wearing face mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas. The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and all family and other gatherings will remain banned in these areas.

The micro smart lockdown will remain enforced in these hot spots for 14 days, with effect from July-13 to July-26, according to the notification.