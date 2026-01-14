Microsoft rolls out initiative to limit data-center power costs, water use impact

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to curb water usage at its U.S. data centers and limit the impact on the general population from any potential surge in power prices.

Political leaders across the U.S. are urging a rapid expansion of data-center capacity and new power production to keep the country competitive in AI. However, local communities are voicing concerns over how the power-hungry facilities will impact their utility bills and use land, water and other natural resources in the region.

Microsoft said it will pay utility rates high enough to cover its power costs and work with local utilities to expand supply when needed for its data centers. It also pledged to replenish more water than its data centers consume, saying it would start publishing water-use information for each data center region in the U.S., along with its progress on replenishment. “Especially when tech companies are so profitable, it’s both unfair and politically unrealistic for our industry to ask the public to shoulder added electricity costs for AI,” Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a statement.