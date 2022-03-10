Microsoft adds Tabs in Windows 11’s File Explorer

Microsoft has included tabs in their file explorer in Windows 11, the feature would allow users to open multiple folders in the same window.

Microsoft has begun the testing of tabs in the File Explorer on Windows 11. The new tabs support feature is included in the test build of the Windows 11, Rafael Rivera, co-developer of the EarTrumpet Windows application found out. The feature was not advertised or spoken about at the Windows 11 launch event.

File Explorer tabs are back! (Windows 11 22572, feature 34370472) pic.twitter.com/U3t10Affdq — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) March 9, 2022



The addition of tabs will allow users to open multiple folders in one window, keeping the overlook more sophisticated. A feature named Sets was set to be Microsoft’s first attempt to test tabs, it was to include in Windows 10. But, Microsoft, for undisclosed reasons, cancelled the project.

Microsoft has not been trying to redesign its File Explorer interface as part of this tab support, though. The File Explorer feature has been in Windows since 95, and a number of designers have improved over it to modernize it.

Although Microsoft has just started supporting tabs, a file explorer application named Files, which already supported tabs and included themes and other modern features, was already available at the Windows app store.

Microsoft is yet to officially announce tabs for File Explorer. “Only communicate about features that we are purposefully enabling for Insiders to try out and give feedback on,” said Insider chief Amanda Langowski last month. Since tabs is a highly requested feature for File Explorer, we’d expect to hear an official Microsoft announcement soon.

