Microsoft confirms 'Halo: Combat Evolved' remake for PS5

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft has officially confirmed that a remake of the classic Halo: Combat Evolved is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

This marks a significant shift for a franchise exclusive to Xbox, hinting that future Halo titles may also make their way to Sony’s platform.

The remake, titled Halo: Campaign Evolved, will feature only the original story campaign and co-op gameplay, omitting competitive multiplayer modes. This version of the game is set to launch sometime in 2026 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC, although no specific release date has been announced.

Originally released in 2001, Halo: Combat Evolved revolutionised the first-person shooter genre on consoles, paving the way for future titles. While the game was praised for its campaign, it faced criticism for its repetitive level design and backtracking, issues that Halo studios aim to address in the remake. Notably, the infamous library level will be reworked to improve pacing and environmental storytelling.

The remake will introduce new visuals developed in Unreal Engine 5, as well as four-player co-op, an addition not present in the original game and two player split-screen which was featured previously. Additionally, players can expect new story content, including three prequel missions and re-recorded voiceovers to enhance the narrative experience.

Despite the absence of multiplayer features in this remake, rumors suggest that Microsoft may be planning a separate live service title focused on competitive online play, which could include cross-play support for Play Station 5.

With this announcement, fans of the franchise are left wondering about the future of Halo and its place in the gaming landscape, as well as what other surprises might be in store from Microsoft and Halo Studios.