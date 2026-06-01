Microsoft Copilot introduces new AI file renaming for OneDrive

Renaming files might seem like a simple task, but it can quickly feel overwhelming when looking at a folder filled with vaguely labeled files like Document1, Scan_04182026, and FinalFINALv3. Luckily, Microsoft has been working on a practical solution.

The company has introduced a new tool called Copilot Suggested Rename, which is currently listed on the Microsoft 365 roadmap and is set to debut starting in June 2026. This AI-powered feature for OneDrive will analyze file contents and automatically suggest clear, descriptive names, making digital organization significantly easier while saving precious time.

When a user attempts to rename a file, Copilot reviews its contents and offers three context-aware name suggestions directly within the rename dialog box. Users can then pick their preferred option with a single click.

Additionally, this feature will appear in the post-upload toast notification—the pop-up that appears immediately after uploading a supported file—allowing users to rename it right away in OneDrive. Copilot Suggested Rename supports various formats, including Microsoft Office documents like Word (DOCX), PowerPoint (PPTX), and Excel (XLSX), as well as PDFs, Markdown files, and images.

This broad compatibility ensures the tool covers the vast majority of files that people typically store online. The feature is currently in development and will launch initially as a web-only tool, making it available to both personal and business OneDrive users via their browsers. A desktop or mobile rollout may follow later.

File naming has often been a low-priority issue largely ignored by desktop and computer systems, which becomes genuinely frustrating at scale. Microsoft’s integration of AI-powered rename suggestions directly into the OneDrive interface represents a much-needed improvement for daily digital workflows.