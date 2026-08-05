Microsoft has responded to widespread concerns about a Windows 11 background service, acknowledging that the current description of the feature is unclear and needs to be updated.

A recent social media post claimed that Microsoft quietly added a new background service to Windows 11 that tracks user activity and impacts performance. Microsoft has denied these claims and explained the service’s real purpose, according to Windows Latest.

The service at the center of the discussion is known as “Windows Health and Optimized Experiences” (whesvc), which has been included in the operating system since 2025. The social media post claimed that this service gathers and transmits diagnostic data to Microsoft every 15 minutes.

Scott Hanselman, deputy technical director at Microsoft, confirmed that the service is part of the Windows diagnostic system and collects local performance data—for example, when the operating system detects that the PC is running slow.

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However, the information is stored locally and only transmitted to Microsoft if the user chooses to do so.

He also acknowledged that the current description of the service in Windows is unclear and that Microsoft would revise it.

Although there is no evidence that Windows is adding spyware to its operating system, it makes sense that some users remain cautious. Microsoft had earlier launched Windows Recall, a feature that constantly monitors screen activity and can take screenshots of sensitive information.

Windows users are understandably wary of services that collect a lot of data. Even though Recall also stores this data on the computer to make it easier to access later, it faced strong criticism, prompting Microsoft to reconsider its design. It is uncertain if Microsoft’s reputation will fully recover.