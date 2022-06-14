Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer after 27 years

Microsoft has announced discontinuing its oldest internet browser Internet Explorer after 27 years. The browser was launched in 1995 for windows 95 as an add-on package.

According to an official announcement by Microsoft, Internet Explorer will be discontinued from June 15, 2022. Reports suggest that that browser reached its peak in 2003 with over 95% of the market share. However, it was not able to hold the position and the user base started declining rapidly.

A number of competitors like Google’s Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and others jumped into the market, pushing Internet Explorer out of the arena really quickly. The new browsers offered better graphics, interfaces and smooth surfing. Internet Explorer could not keep up with other browsers and turned into a default browser used to download other browsers.

“The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 lies in Microsoft Edge,” said Microsoft Edge program manager Sean Lyndersay. He added, “Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, more secure, and more contemporary browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a crucial concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.”

Back in 2016, Microsoft halted fresh feature development of the browser and it might be the first time the tech giant has decided to phase out the Internet Explorer. After the new break netizens went nostalgic and crazy at the same time. We got you some interesting reactions.

Internet Explorer is shutting down in three days. I haven’t used IE in a decades but it was the browser I had used for the majority if my childhood. Whether you loved or hated Internet Explorer, it’ll be the end if an era 💛 — Caesár (@CnaVD) June 11, 2022

Support for Internet Explorer 11 will end in a week. ☠️https://t.co/tj93eLLlHq pic.twitter.com/wgnXqt9Mzo — AlternativeTo (@AlternativeTo) June 8, 2022

When you try to search something on Internet Explorer :- pic.twitter.com/fPsjP86k8E — Internet Explorer 🚩 (@explorerhoon) June 11, 2022

