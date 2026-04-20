Microsoft Edge Canary allows free YouTube background playback on mobile

Microsoft has discovered a method to bypass restrictions and restore background video playback for users without a Premium subscription. This solution is available in the experimental Edge Canary browser, according to Android Authority.

In an effort to increase its subscriber base, YouTube has recently intensified its efforts to block workarounds that allow users to access Premium features for free.

For instance, earlier this year, third-party browsers lost their ability to play YouTube videos in the background. A Google representative confirmed that this decision was intentional, not a bug.

However, at least one browser has successfully found a way to avoid these restrictions.

As spotted by insider Leopeva64, Microsoft has restored background YouTube playback in the Edge Canary mobile browser. In his post on X, he demonstrated that the video continues to play even after switching to other tabs or returning to the home screen.

Additionally, Microsoft has added audio indicators to tab cards, allowing users to see which tab is playing audio. This information can be viewed in the tab switching menu.

Users can also mute or unmute a site via the tab’s context menu. It’s worth noting that YouTube previously allowed users to completely disable Shorts and provided the ability to share videos with timestamps in its mobile applications.