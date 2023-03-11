Microsoft, Open AI to launch ChatGPT 4 with AI videos

Microsoft and OpenAI’s ChatGPT has already taken the tech-world by storm and now the latest buzz is that the makers are about to upgrade this landmark AI tool next week, allowing users to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts.

The plan was revealed by Andreas Braun, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany, at a recent event titled “AI in Focus — Digital Kickoff”.

“We will introduce GPT-4 next week … we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities — for example videos,” said Braun.

GPT-4, as it seems, won’t be the first tool to output AI videos. In 2022, Meta launched Make-A-Video, which creates videos based on text prompts

Since ChatGPT was introduced late last year, tech enthusiasts and general users have used it for a variety of scenarios such as summarizing content, generating suggested email copy, and even helping with software programming questions.

A number of apps including Snapchat have incorporated the technology on their platforms.

Microsoft has also added generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and Dynamics 365, a business management platform.

Also Read: I used ChatGPT and it freaked me out!

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that ChatGPT is available in preview in Azure OpenAI Service.

“Now with ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI Service, developers can integrate custom AI-powered experiences directly into their own applications, including enhancing existing bots to handle unexpected questions, recapping call center conversations to enable faster customer support resolutions, creating new ad copy with personalized offers, automating claims processing, and more. Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises. For example, see how Azure OpenAI and Azure Cognitive Search can be combined to use conversational language for knowledge base retrieval on enterprise data,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Comments