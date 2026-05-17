Microsoft tests movable Windows 11 taskbar and Start menu changes

Many Windows users have found the taskbar in Windows 11 to be surprisingly limiting. Microsoft redesigned it with a cleaner, modern appearance, but in doing so, they removed several customization options that users had relied on for years.

The most common complaint? The inability to freely reposition the taskbar on the screen. Now, Microsoft appears ready to make changes. They have begun testing a major update to the taskbar and Start menu for Windows 11 Insiders in the Experimental channel.

This change suggests that Microsoft recognizes users want their PCs to feel more personalized again. The key update is the return of a movable taskbar. Instead of being fixed at the bottom, test builds allow users to move it to the top or place it vertically along either side.

While this may seem like a minor change, to long-time Windows users, it’s a significant reversal—earlier Windows versions allowed this flexibility before Windows 11 adopted a more rigid layout. Microsoft is also experimenting with different taskbar sizes, including a compact version suited for smaller laptops and tablets with limited screen space.

Even the Start menu is becoming more customizable; users will reportedly be able to resize it and toggle between smaller and larger layouts, based on their preferences for organizing apps and shortcuts.

Besides visual updates, Microsoft is refining parts of the Start menu that many found cluttered. New controls will let users choose which sections appear, such as pinned apps, recommendations, and app lists.

Notably, Microsoft is renaming the “Recommended” section to “Recent,” which simplifies understanding at a glance. Since this section mainly shows recently used files and new apps, the old name often felt vague. The update also includes smaller, privacy-focused features, like the ability to hide the profile photo and account name from the Start menu—useful during presentations or screen sharing.

Microsoft says these changes will be available to Insider testers within the coming weeks. Most importantly, the company acknowledges that users primarily judge Windows by its Start menu and taskbar.

After years of criticism about limited customization options, this update indicates that Microsoft is finally taking that feedback seriously.