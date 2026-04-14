The American tech giant announced that its Microsoft Outlook app will stop working after May 25, with users losing access to their mailboxes.

The significant move is a part of Microsoft’s efforts to transition towards the main app, Outlook Mobile, which provides a range of cutting-edge features and improved security.

Outlook Lite is particularly designed for low-powered Android devices, and was retired in October 2025, with existing users allowed restricted access until the final shutdown.

Following the deadline, the app will be launched, but users will not be able to use the main features such as email access and navigation.

Microsoft to shut down Outlook Lite on THIS date

Moreover, Microsoft clarified that user data, including calendar, emails, and attachments, will remain safe and accessible once users log in via Outlook Mobile.

While the number of affected users remains unclear, new installations of Outlook Lite remain blocked for some months now. The major shift is likely to primarily impact users with older or less powerful devices.

To ease the shift, Microsoft has added an in-app upgrade option that redirects users to install Outlook Mobile from the Play Store. The company stated that this consolidation will enhance overall security and streamline its mobile email services.

Users are strongly advised to check their devices and switch to the main Outlook app ahead of the deadline to avoid disruption.