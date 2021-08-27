Microsoft Xbox reveals updates, features of its upcoming games

Microsoft Xbox announced the news and updates of its upcoming games at Gamescom 2021.

“With so many amazing titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, we want to empower you to connect to friends and family through the power of play,” a statement read. ” We’ve already kicked things off in a big way, bringing two critically acclaimed titles to Xbox Game Pass in Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S and Psychonauts 2.

“With huge upcoming titles like Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite available to play on day one on Xbox Game Pass, there’s truly something for everyone in our biggest exclusive line-up ever. This is all part of our commitment to building the best, highest-quality, and most diverse video game line-up in the world.”

The gameplay of the upcoming Forza Horizon 5, which featured cargo planes along with an active volcano, a race to the festival under beautiful Mexican skies, were revealed. It gave an in-depth look of new vehicles such as Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.

The Age of Empires IV is coming with a Hands-on History mode. The series of twenty-eight unlockable videos were shot on location with experts around the world and give players a close look at the lifestyle and war techniques of the past.

The company announced updates of Microsoft Flight Simulator that is coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC and Xbox Series X|S. The World Update VI celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland with new aerial imaging along with high-resolution elevation maps, brand-new 3D cities and the Junkers JU-52 aircraft.

It has teamed up with the Reno Air Racing Association to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races mode as well.