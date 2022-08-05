Miftah Ismail admits fixed GST on traders was mistake

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday admitted imposing fixed GST on traders via electricity bills was a ‘mistake’, ARY News reported.

In his address to an event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the Karachi, Miftah, the government was only demanded tax of Rs36,000 per anum from the traders, but admitted his mistake that the decision was taken in haste.

“We should have done homework before imposing GST on bills,” Miftah Ismail said and added that he was given wrong advices from his team members.

The finance minister said the government was planning to receive Rs42 billion tax but after the relaxation of GST collection to the small traders, the government has estimated collection of Rs34 to 35billion.

Read more: Electricity bills: Govt rolls back fixed tax on traders

It may be noted, after the pressure from countrywide traders over the fixed tax regime, the federal government withdrew its decision of collecting general sales tax (GST) on electricity bills for one year.

The development came after successful negotiations between government team and traders. PML-N Leader and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan hold talks with the business community.

Comments