‘Miftah Ismail admits refusing oil purchase from Russia fearing US’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Asad Umar on Wednesday said that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has clearly stated that they will not be buying cheap oil from Russia over the fear of sanctions from the United States (US), ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to lash out at Miftah Ismail’s remarks during an interview with CNN, Asad Umar said that India, Sri Lanka, European countries and other nations are buying cheap oil from Russia in order to lessen the burden of a hike in inflation on their population.

However, he said that the incumbent government while refusing to purchase cheap oil from Russia is overburdening its masses because they are ‘slaves’ of the United States.

It is pertinent to mention here that in response to a question regarding India procuring oil from Russia during an interview with CNN, the federal minister said, “If Russia offered us oil at a cheaper rate and if there were no sanctions on Pakistan buying that oil, then surely we will consider that.”

Read More: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

Miftah Ismail went on to say that the federal government is in consultation regarding the import of wheat. “The previous regime was considering procuring oil from Russia,” he added.

The finance minister said that Russia did not respond to the previous government’s letter. “We would be happy to buy wheat from Ukraine and Russia — whichever country can sell us the commodity,” Miftah noted.

It is pertinent to mention here that former premier Imran Khan has repeatedly mentioned buying oil and wheat from Russia while ex-energy minister Hammad Azhar has also shared a letter sent to his Russian counterpart, seeking talks over oil supply.

Comments