Miftah Ismail curses in reply to journalist

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was caught on camera cursing after being asked for providing sales tax relief to his company, ARY News reported.

As per details, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail lost his cool during an informal talk with a journalist in Islamabad when he was asked about providing sales tax exemption to his company.

In reply, Miftah Ismail abused but soon realized the ‘blunder’ and the expressions on his face were changed within seconds.

The video is going viral on social media platforms and is being criticized by users.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Minister Ata Tarar made an objectionable gesture in the packed Punjab Assembly House, after which there was a strong reaction against the PML-N leader across the country.

Ata Tarar picked up the book of the constitution in his hand and made a nasty gesture.

Social media users reacted strongly, saying that the grandson of former president Rafiq Tarar also shamed everyone.

