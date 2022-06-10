Miftah Ismail gives incentives to own industry in federal budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar pointed out that finance minister Miftah Ismail has given incentives to own industry in the federal budget for FY2022-23, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hammad Azhar said in a Twitter message that finance minister Miftah Ismail announced an increase in the sales tax on fertiliser from 2% to 10% and a hike of 5% to 10% was made on natural gas but there was a reduction of duties on the import of flavouring powders for food preparation for snacks manufacturers.

Sales Tax on FERTILISER increased from 2% to 10% Sales Tax on natural gas IS INCREASED FROM 5% to 10% BUT Reduction of Duties on import of Flavouring Powders for food preparation for Snacks Manufacturers. SubhanAllah — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 10, 2022

Commenting over his tweet, former federal minister Shireen Mazari wrote, “Miftah clearly guilty of conflict of interest!.”

Miftah clearly guilty of conflict of interest! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 10, 2022

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022-23

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.

Major points and announcements

Remittances target 33.2 billion PKR

GDP growth target set at 5 per cent

Inflation to be brought down at 11.5 per cent

FBR Revenue Target at 7004 billion PKR

Non-Tax revenue target at 2000 billion

Import target at USD 70 billion

Export target at USD 35 Billion

End of 8 percent withholding tax on distributors, producers

Advance tax will be increased on cars above 1600cc

