Miftah Ismail gives incentives to own industry in federal budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar pointed out that finance minister Miftah Ismail has given incentives to own industry in the federal budget for FY2022-23, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hammad Azhar said in a Twitter message that finance minister Miftah Ismail announced an increase in the sales tax on fertiliser from 2% to 10% and a hike of 5% to 10% was made on natural gas but there was a reduction of duties on the import of flavouring powders for food preparation for snacks manufacturers.

READ: Rs9.5 trillion budget presented for FY 2022-23

Commenting over his tweet, former federal minister Shireen Mazari wrote, “Miftah clearly guilty of conflict of interest!.”

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022-23

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.

READ: BUDGET 2022-23: FULL TEXT OF MIFTAH ISMAIL’S SPEECH

Major points and announcements

  • Remittances target 33.2 billion PKR
  • GDP growth target set at 5 per cent
  • Inflation to be brought down at 11.5 per cent
  • FBR Revenue Target at 7004 billion PKR
  • Non-Tax revenue target at 2000 billion
  • Import target at USD 70 billion
  • Export target at USD 35 Billion
  • End of 8 percent withholding tax on distributors, producers
  • Advance tax will be increased on cars above 1600cc

