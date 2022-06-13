Miftah Ismail lauds ADB’s support for reform programmes

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has lauded the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the continuation of the reform and development agenda in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Miftah Ismail held a meeting with ADB’s director-general Central and West Asia department Eugene Zhukov and Country Director Yong Ye. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions.

Policy-based programmes for the energy sector, women’s inclusive finance sector development, public-private partnership reforms and SOE sector development plan were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the finance minister apprised the delegation on the macro-economic situation and various budgetary and non-budgetary measures being undertaken by the present government to correct the imbalances.

It was also shared that irrespective of severe fiscal and monetary challenges, the present government was focusing on effective structural reform measures for putting the economy on path of inclusivity and sustainability.

Meanwhile, ADB’s Director-General, Eugene Zhukov, apprised the federal minister about the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25. “Projects related to social security, energy, infrastructure are already underway”, the ADB DG said.

