Miftah Ismail favours loadshedding in summer, early closure of markets

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has favoured the continuation of loadshedding in the summer season for conserving energy and the early closure of markets, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He also suggested to hike gas price in the winter season and shift the load to the electricity appliances. Ismail also favoured the closure of markets at 8pm under the energy conservation plan.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Miftah Ismail said that there is no other option left for Pakistan than continuing loadshedding in summer season to reduce expenditures on generating expensive electricity.

Regarding the relief for electricity consumers, the former finance minister said that the IMF would definitely reject the recommendation for relief to the 90% of power consumers using 400 units

Ismail favoured the caretaker government’s decision to provide relief to the power consumers using 200 units.

“The IMF demands the privatisation of the loss-making national entities. We should definitely privatise the loss-making entities.”

To a question, Ismail urged the caretaker government to revisit its decision to reopen imports. He added that smuggling would be increased after a ban on imports.

Earlier in the day, the caretaker government ordered measures to conserve energy, including closing all malls and markets at sunset to mitigate the effects of energy crisis.

A similar announcement was also made by the previous Shehbaz government regarding the closure of markets by 8pm across the country under the ‘energy conservation plan’.

On June 6, the former federal minister made the announcement while talking to journalists after a meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by then prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The NEC has approved an energy conservation plan under which shops and commercial centres would be closed by 8pm,” he had announced, noting that energy has become a huge challenge for Pakistan due to global prices.

However, no implementation was made on the measures announced by the previous govt.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the implementation of the current energy conservation plan will start from October 1 to February 15.

According to the sources, the administration of the four provinces will implement the decision, while a draft is also being prepared for permanent legislation.