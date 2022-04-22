Miftah Ismail meets IMF executive directors in Washington

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has held a meeting with the executive directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington today, ARY News reported on Friday.

They exchanged views on the current state of Pakistan’s economy in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Secretary Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail reached Washington for talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will continue until April 24.

On April 20, Ismail had said that the government would make all-out efforts to restore the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at ‘Meet the Press’ organized by National Press Club, the finance minister, who was accompanied by Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting, Marriyam Aurangzeb, had said that government would do whatever was necessary to restore the programme.

He had said the government could reduce public sector development spending with other necessary budgetary discipline arrangements. “We will restore the programme. If government had to tighten its belt, it will do so,” he said adding that no extra burden would be put on people.

He had said the government would give a people-friendly and development-friendly budget despite all odds created by the PTI government. He had expressed the hope that value of rupee would not slide further while the markets would also perform well.

