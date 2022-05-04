Miftah Ismail praises PTI’s Kamyab Jawab initiative, vows to continue program

KARACHI: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has praised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Kamyab Jawan initiative and vowed to continue the youth empowerment program, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his latest press conference in Karachi, Miftah Ismail admitted that the previous government of PTI has done some good things like the Kamyab Jawan program which will be continued by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The finance minister said that Imran Khan had signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the prime minister in which the country received $6 billion bailout package. He alleged that Imran Khan had granted amnesty to his friends and he did not hike the prices of petroleum products during his tenure.

Ismail claimed that the decisions had been suspended in the IMF programme which was restored by the PML-N government. He announced that an IMF team will visit Pakistan soon.

He said that the present government sought an additional $2 billion in funds from the IMF. Ismail added that the government reserved the right to acquire loans from the IMF.

He termed Imran Khan’s economic decisions as landmines for Pakistan and claimed that the previous government’s promises with the IMF have increased troubles for the country.

Miftah Ismail claimed that the sugar price is the lowest during PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government and the value of the rupee is gradually increasing against the US dollar. Under the agreement of the previous Imran Khan’s government, the diesel price should be fixed at Rs295 per litre.”

“Shehbaz Sharif government gets the credit of lowering 20-kilogram flour bag from Rs1,100 to Rs800, whereas, a subsidy of Rs200 is given on ghee for the utility stores.”

“During Imran Khan’s government, power plants of 7,500 megawatts capacity were closed. The nationals were facing eight-hour loadshedding when the PML-N comes into power. PM Shehbaz Sharif ends the loadshedding issue within a few days.”

He expressed hopes that inflation will be reduced further and electricity generation will be increased soon.

Ismail said that PML-N’s efforts for ending the crisis will be witnessed by the nation. He said that the government asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir that his tenure will not be extended.

The finance minister said that the senior-most banker Murtaza Syed will act as the SBP governor. He said that Reza Baqir’s tenure is not being extended on the basis of performance.

