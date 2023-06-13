Miftah Ismail says budget 2023-24 not in accordance with IMF

KARACHI: Former finance minister Mifah Ismail said that the current budget 2023-24 is not in accordance with International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported.

As per details, former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that there is no escape from International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the budget 2023-24 is dependent on IMF deal.

He said that the government have to start a new deal with IMF in next two months and a mini-budget should also be expected as the current budget is not in accordance with IMF.

Miftah Ismail stated that the government was supposed to bring 6 billion from the friendly nations but they managed to bring 4 billion.

He revealed that Pakistan’s export stopped after the appointment of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Economy cannot run without stable exports, he added.

The former finance minister said that government need to finalize a policy for good relation with both US and China as Pakistan cannot get international loans without US help. The country’s economic crisis cannot afford abandoning relations with any country.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed his optimism regarding Pakistan’s chances of striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month, saying that the government has accepted all the global lender’s conditions and implemented them.

PM Shehbaz regretted that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reneged its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that led to “very serious economic situation”.