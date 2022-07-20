Miftah Ismail thanks SBP for controlling import bill

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said Pakistan’s imports to July 18 have remained $2.6b, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Miftah Ismail said steps are being taken to control import bill. With the SBP measures, the import bill remained at $2.6 billion till July 18, which is 20% below compared last year.

Imports to July 18 have been $2.6b, 20% below last year. We will end the month at $5.5b. The runaway imports from last year have come under control this month thanks to SBP measures. Will continue with these measures in the near term to ensure imports & CAD remain under control. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) July 20, 2022

We will end the month at $5.5b. Will continue with these measures in the near term to ensure imports & CAD remain under control, he added.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 55.29% during the fiscal year 2021-22, and reached $48 billion, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said, last year.

According to the provisional data, the country’s exports increased by 25% and remained $31.765 billion in the fiscal year, 2021-22, compared to $25.16 billion recorded during the same period of 2020-21.

