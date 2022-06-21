Miftah Ismail to head reconstituted ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail as its chairman, ARY News reported.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification about the reconstitution of ECNEC.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will be the chairman of the sight-member inter-provincial decision-making body on development.

The members include Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood, representing the federal government.

The provincial representatives include Sardar Awais Lagari, Nisar Khuro, Taimur Saleem Jhagra from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Noor Muhammad from Balochistan.

The main function of Ecnec is to sanction public sector development schemes exceeding financial competency of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

