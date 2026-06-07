Jake Short apologizes for ‘Derogatory’ remark after Mika Abdalla breakup

Off Campus breakout Mika Abdalla and former Disney Channel star Jake Short have officially called off their engagement, and Short is now addressing a resurfaced controversy that flared up amid their split.

Jake Short Breaks Silence on Resurfaced ‘Bitch’ Comment

On June 2, 2026, Mika Abdalla’s representative confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple “are no longer together” after five years of dating and a year-long engagement. The pair met on the set of Hulu’s 2021 teen comedy Sex Appeal and confirmed their engagement in May 2025.

Shortly after the split was announced, an old video clip recirculated online in which Jake referred to Mika as “some bitch.” On Instagram Stories, Short addressed the remark directly:

“I made a disrespectful, juvenile joke in a clip that recirculated this week. It’s imperative to me that I take accountability, as I am aware that it was inappropriate. It’s not representative of who I am or who I was in my relationship, but I continue to learn from this situation and work to show people the respect they deserve.”

Short clarified that the comment doesn’t reflect his character or how he treated Abdalla during their relationship.

Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Split: What We Know

A statement from Abdalla’s rep emphasized there’s no bad blood: “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together.

They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

The couple met in 2021 while filming Sex Appeal, where they played on-screen love interests Avery and Larson. Their off-screen chemistry turned real, and Short’s manager Brian Medavoy confirmed their engagement in May 2025 with a celebratory Instagram post: “From set to real life—watching your journey has been a joy. Here’s to forever.”

Neither Abdalla nor Short has commented further beyond the official statement. The last social media appearance together was Short’s Instagram post on February 21, 2026, and Mika’s last post featuring him was November 20, 2025.

Timing: Split Comes as Off Campus Season 2 Heats Up

The breakup news arrives as Abdalla’s career skyrockets. She plays Allie Hayes in Amazon Prime Video’s hit adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus book series. Season 1 premiered May 13, 2026, focusing on Hannah and Garrett.

Season 2 will shift to Allie and hockey star Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn, based on the second book The Score. Abdalla told Us Weekly in May: “Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more… You just want to see more.”

Some reports cited Abdalla’s “skyrocketing career” and busy Off Campus S2 filming schedule as a factor, though the rep’s statement noted no dramatic cause for the split.

Who Are Mika Abdalla and Jake Short?

Mika Abdalla, 26: Star of Off Campus, The Pitt, and Suits: LA. Set to lead Season 2 of Off Campus.

Jake Short, 29: Former Disney Channel actor known for A.N.T. Farm and Mighty Med. He has kept a lower profile recently.

The pair kept their relationship largely private, though Abdalla shared on The American High Podcast in August 2024 that they “ended up talking — not about the script, just talking and getting to know each other for hours” when they first met.