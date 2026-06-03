Mika Abdalla & Jake Short Call Off Engagement Amid ‘Off Campus’ Buzz

Off Campus breakout Mika Abdalla may be lighting up screens as Allie Hayes, but off-screen she’s making headlines for a quieter, more personal reason.

The 26-year-old actress and former Disney star Jake Short, 29, have officially called off their engagement after nearly five years together — yet the story isn’t one of bitterness.

A Love Story From Set to Real Life

Abdalla and Short first met in 2021 while filming Hulu’s teen comedy Sex Appeal, where they played onscreen love interests.

The chemistry didn’t stay on camera. “I came over just to say hi and we ended up talking — not about the script, just talking and getting to know each other for hours,” Abdalla recalled on The American High Podcast in August 2024.

What started as friendship blossomed into romance, and by May 2025, Short’s manager Brian Medavoy confirmed their engagement with a celebratory Instagram post: “An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiancée Mika Abdalla. From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here’s to forever.”

The Split Confirmed — With Grace

On June 1, 2026, Abdalla’s rep told Us Weekly: “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

The statement didn’t cite drama or scandal. Sources suggest the shift came as Abdalla’s career skyrocketed with Off Campus, Amazon Prime Video’s buzzy adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s novels.

The series premiered May 13, 2026, and Season 2 — which puts Abdalla’s character Allie and Stephen Kalyn’s Dean center stage — is already filming.

“I Wish She and I Were Even Closer”: Jake’s Viral Words

Amid the breakup news, fans resurfaced a December 10, 2025 Instagram carousel from Short featuring candid photos of Abdalla. His caption hit differently in hindsight: “Spent a lot of time with Europe this year, and I wish she and I were even closer.” Abdalla replied playfully at the time: “It’s actually not that bad.”

The pair still follow each other on Instagram, and both attended an Actor Awards event together in February 2026, appearing stable to the public eye.

Their last joint post was Short’s Valentine’s-style photo on February 21, 2026 — just before Off Campus Season 1 dropped.

An Awkward Podcast Clip Adds Fuel

Adding to the conversation, a resurfaced clip from Jake’s podcast has gone viral. During a game with actors Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry, Jake was asked to describe Mika in two words. His answer: “some bitch.” The room went silent. Abdalla, keeping her composure, smiled and said, “So she’s the best person he knows, and I’m some bitch.” Fans called the moment “humiliating,” with many commenting “She deserves better.”

What’s Next for Mika

Abdalla isn’t slowing down. Off Campus Season 2 will dive deeper into Allie and Dean’s slow-burn romance, adapted from The Score. “You are still left wanting a lot more,” she told Us Weekly in May. “When it is time for our season, I’m excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more.”

Short, best known for Disney’s A.N.T. Farm and Mighty Med, has recently appeared in High Potential, 9-1-1, and Lessons in Chemistry.

For now, both stars are focusing on work and keeping things amicable. No drama, no public jabs — just a reminder that sometimes growing careers and growing apart happen at the same time.