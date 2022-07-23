‘Scarred and Scared’: Mikaal Zulfiqar breaks silence on divorce

A-list actor of Showbiz, Mikaal Zulfiqar has opened up about his divorce and idea of remarriage for the first time.

During a recent outing at a digital talk show, the ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi’ actor broke the silence on his failed marriage, while he also clarified the chances of him going for remarriage in future.

Addressing the question about his marriage with his ex-wife, model Sara Bhatti, Zulfiqar responded, “In my marriage, I had certainly felt the pressure to clarify things with my wife. I would feel bad for her.”

“The nature of this work can lead to your spouse making assumptions even if there is no truth to them at all,” he added.

He also touched upon the idea of remarriage but elaborated that his work and daughters with his ex-partner are his current priority. “I am still scarred and scared but I am open to the idea of remarrying,” he told the show host. “I don’t about it all the time, though. I am very busy with work and I have my girls.”

For those unversed, Mikaal Zulfiqar married model Sara Bhatti in 2012 after being engaged for two years. In 2017, the former couple announced their divorce publicly.

Zulfiqar and Bhatti share two daughters together.

On the professional front, Mikaal Zulfiqar is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Fraud’. The actor essays Shaan in the play, which stars an ensemble cast including Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan, Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, and Nazli Nasr among others.

Witten by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan, ‘Fraud’ tells the tale of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating.

Comments