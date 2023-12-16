‘It’s important to…’: Mikaal Zulfiqar gives out marriage advice

A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has a crucial piece of advice for people who are considering marriage and are on the lookout for a potential life partner.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Seated across actor-host Imran Ashraf for an interview on a private news channel, Mikaal Zulfiqar spilt some words of wisdom for everyone who is considering marriage soon.

He said, “I would suggest just one thing, get to know the person you’re planning to marry.”

The ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ star continued, “It’s important to know the person before you consider [marriage].” “This decision should not be made in haste…Just know the person and know yourself,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasala.pk (@rasalapk)

For the unversed, Mikaal Zulfiqar was married to model Sara Bhatti from 2012 to 2017, before they announced their divorce publicly, via the social media platform, Facebook. The former couple shares two daughters together.

In a separate interview earlier this year, the actor also shared that although his daughters and work are his top priorities at the moment, he is open to the idea of remarriage. “Though I don’t think about it all the time; [and] I am still scarred and scared but I am open to the idea of remarrying,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mikaal Zulfiqar is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

‘We’re fine here…’: Mikaal Zulfiqar refuses to work in Bollywood again