For the last couple weeks, social media has been saturated with one name: Mikayla Demaiter. A formerly top-tier female goaltender and now a social media mega-star originating from Chatham, Ontario she’s now at the top of the sports headlines for another reason – the mounting dating rumors between she and major championship winning LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau.

Here is your introduction to Mikayla Demaiter, her transition from puck-stopper to platform pioneer and the signs and clues igniting the most recent sports relationship rumor to date:

At a Glance: Mikayla Demaiter Quick Facts

Full Name: Mikayla Demaiter

Hometown: Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Former Profession: Professional Hockey Goaltender (Bluewater Hawks)

Current Career: Social Media Influencer, Content Creator, and Model

Social Media Reach: 2.7M+ TikTok followers, 3M+ Instagram followers

Trending For: Rumored romantic involvement with LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau

From the Ice to the Internet: A Brief Hockey Career

Long before Demaiter could Command a few million viewers online, she could Command the crease of a hockey net. She played goal for Canada’s Bluewater Hawks of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League. In the 2018-19 season, she played 20 games, finishing with a record of 5-11-0, a 2.25 goals-against average, a save percentage of .909, and three shutouts. Unfortunately for Demaiter, her playing career was short-lived.

She decided to hang up the skates at 19 because of a lingering knee injury, but she’d made peace with it by 2019 when she announced on social media “it’s time to turn the page and move to the next chapter.” That next chapter would turn out to be incredibly profitable.

Demaiter did more than just turn the page; it felt as though she had penned a bestseller. Using her sports background and commanding charisma-as well as her gorgeous looks-Demaiter ventured into a world of online modeling and content creation. The native of Canada has built a 2.7+ million following on TikTok (with nearly 28 million likes), two to three million followers on Instagram, and has also made substantial income off of the subscription platforms like OnlyFans, where she has accumulated over 1.3 million likes. Her content often explores her lifestyle and personal interests, which include her passion for hockey, dogs, the outdoors, and golf.

Why she is trending with Bryson DeChambeau

While DeChambeau is mostly known for his power on the links and his innovative use of sports science, off-the-course actions recently brought him more attention than the average birdie or bomb off the tee. He’s rumored to be romantically involved with Demaiter, and the public has had fun playing amateur detective.

Speculation started earlier this month when Demaiter attended LIV Golf events at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The savvy internet observers quickly noticed that she was wearing a “player guest” lanyard for the Crushers, the very team Bryson DeChambeau captains.