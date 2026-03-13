Mikayla Matthews shares struggles with trauma after divorce

Mikayla Matthews is opening up about the challenges of managing trauma and intimacy following her separation from husband Jace Terry. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star revealed that she and Terry are spending time apart as she continues to process the long-term effects of sexual assault experienced during her childhood.

In a recent interview, Matthews explained that the transition is a difficult process for both of them. She noted that they are navigating the situation as best as they can, though she believes it is a matter that will require significantly more time to resolve. For his part, Terry has expressed frustration with the slow pace of progress to friends, while Matthews admitted that frequent skin flare-ups have made it difficult to focus on intimacy issues.

Terry stated that while he is not satisfied with the situation, he recognizes that getting upset is counterproductive and that his best course of action is to remain patient and supportive. The couple remains divided on the goals of their separation: Terry hopes Matthews will commit further to trauma therapy, while Matthews expressed a desire to focus on herself, noting that despite extensive prior therapy, her struggles remain significant.

Despite the split, the couple continues to interact daily and maintain a shared presence for their children. They have also made recent public appearances together, including attending a Broadway opening in Chicago in January and sharing humorous content on social media. The fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.