Mikayla Nogueria reveals reason behind her divorce

Mikayla Nogueira has confirmed she is divorcing her husband, Cody Hawken, after two years of marriage.

The 27-year-old Beauty influencer shared the news in a video posted on February 12, describing the split as “amicable” and revealing that the decision was made last year. “Cody and I love each other so much,” Mikayla told her followers. “We would do literally anything for each other.”

She explained that the past few months had been focused on processing the end of the relationship. “I’ve spent the last few months processing this, a lot of crying, a lot of talking to family, friends, therapy, everything you can think of to get to a place where I can make this video. Now I heal.”

Mikayla said she would not be sharing details about the reasons behind the separation. “I wouldn’t be sharing any details whatsoever as to why” they decided to part, she said, adding that she wanted to protect her estranged husband. “Cody deserves that. We both want to heal. Cody deserves to be happy. So do I”.

Addressing potential speculation, she stated, “The only people that know why Cody and I made this decision is Cody and I”.

She also asked fans not to link the divorce to Cody’s past struggles with addiction, including a 45-day stay in a rehabilitation facility in 2025. “If you can please leave that out of the conversation,” she said. “They are two separate things. It is hard enough as it is to be an addict and to struggle to stay sober”.

Despite the personal upheaval, Mikayla confirmed she will continue creating content, telling followers she will “still show up every day” as both she and Cody enter what she described as “a completely new chapter” in their lives.