Mike Flanagan's Carrie gets first look on Prime Video

Fans of Stephen King will no longer have to wait, as Prime Video has unveiled the first look at its upcoming series Carrie, based on the author’s iconic debut novel. With Mike Flanagan—creator of Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House—revisiting the classic story as showrunner, Stephen King’s Carrie is making its official television debut.

Carrie is scheduled to launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories this fall. Spanning eight episodes, this new version of the classic tale deepens the original characters and conflicts. It follows a high school girl with telekinetic abilities as the narrative explores themes of cruelty, compassion, and the thin line between a hero and a monster.

In this contemporary series, Summer Howell takes on the legendary title role of Carrie White.

On Monday, July 13, Prime Video shared the first-look images on social media. The official caption read:

“Your first look at Carrie, a new series from Mike Flanagan, based on Stephen King’s iconic debut novel. Coming this fall to Prime Video.”