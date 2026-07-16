Mike Hesson shortlisted for England Test coach role: report

Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson has been shortlisted to become England’s next Test coach following Brendon McCullum’s departure, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

McCullum left the role after England’s 2-1 home Test series defeat to New Zealand, bringing an end to a tenure that began in May 2022.

The defeat was followed by the retirement of Test captain Ben Stokes, leaving the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) searching for both a new captain and head coach.

England’s next assignment is a three-Test home series against Pakistan, which begins on 19 August.

According to the report, the ECB has shortlisted nine candidates for the coaching position. Hesson, who has been Pakistan’s white-ball head coach since May 2025, is among those under consideration.

The reported shortlist also includes Justin Langer, Andy Flower, Richard Dawson, Jonathan Trott, Kumar Sangakkara, Stephen Fleming, Tom Moody, and Adi Birrell.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould recently said the pool of realistic candidates was small.

“In truth, this position is probably one where the shortlist is no more than six to 10 names globally of a diverse nature,” Gould said.

The report suggests former England coach Andy Flower and ex-Australia head coach Justin Langer are among the leading contenders, while Hesson’s inclusion has attracted attention given his current role with Pakistan.

The ECB is expected to appoint a new head coach before England host Pakistan later this month.