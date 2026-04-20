Mike Myers dons the Shrek makeup for Eddie Murphy’s AFI tribute

Mike Myers made his appearance at the AFI Life Achievement Award as he appeared in full Shrek makeup. He paid tribute to longtime co-star Eddie Murphy.

The moment took place during the 51st annual ceremony held in Los Angeles, where Murphy was honoured for his decades-long contribution to entertainment.

During his speech, Myers praised Murphy’s portrayal of Donkey in the Shrek franchise, describing the character as a “masterpiece.” He emphasised that the success of the franchise would not have been possible without Murphy’s performance, highlighting the humour, emotion, and energy he brought to the role.

Myers also reflected on Murphy’s broader career, noting his influence across film, television, and stand-up comedy. He compared Murphy’s legacy to iconic performers of the past, expressing gratitude for having had the opportunity to work alongside him.

The tribute was one of several highlights from the ceremony, which featured appearances from major figures in entertainment, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Martin Lawrence. Musical performances by Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder added to the evening’s celebrations.

Murphy, visibly emotional while accepting the award, expressed appreciation for his family and collaborators, describing the recognition as a deeply meaningful moment. His career includes major titles such as Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and The Nutty Professor, alongside his work in animation.

The tribute special is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 31, bringing the event to a wider audience.