Mike Smith of ‘Trailer Park Boys’ faces sexual assault charge

Actor Mike Smith, best known for his role as Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that took place in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, in late 2017.

Court documents show that the charge was filed on October 2 in Halifax provincial court. The alleged assault is said to have occurred on December 30, 2017. The case has not yet been proven in court, and Mike Smith has been ordered not to contact the complainant — whose identity is protected under a publication ban — or go near their home, school, or workplace.

In a statement released by Trailer Park Boys Inc., the company said Mike Smith has stepped away from his position as managing director while the legal process unfolds.

The statement added that the organization is aware of the allegation and takes the matter seriously, but will not comment further “out of respect for the legal process.”

Mike Smith’s management and legal representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Over the past two decades, Trailer Park Boys has become one of Nova Scotia’s most recognizable global exports. Alongside co-stars Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith helped turn the series into a cult phenomenon with a devoted international fan base.

Since its debut in 2001, Trailer Park Boys has aired on platforms such as Netflix, Crave, and its own streaming service.

The franchise, which the three actors purchased in 2013, recently wrapped filming for its long-awaited 13th season, set to air in 2026. Despite the ongoing legal issue, Trailer Park Boys Inc. said it remains focused on completing the new season for fans.

This is not the first time Mike Smith has faced legal trouble. In 2016, he was arrested in Los Angeles after an alleged altercation at a Hollywood hotel. Those charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence, with both parties calling the incident a misunderstanding.