Mike Tindall explains why rebel rugby league must wait

LONDON — Former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall remains firm in his conviction that the breakaway R360 rugby league will revolutionize the sport, despite its launch being pushed back to 2028.

The proposed global franchise tournament—fronted by Tindall alongside former Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper—was initially set to kick off in the autumn of 2026. However, facing immense pressure from traditional governing bodies and player scheduling challenges, organizers opted to delay the debut until after the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Speaking on the postponement, Tindall stressed that moving the launch window was a strategic decision designed to protect player welfare and build long-term credibility with national unions.

“Having to push it back to post the 2027 World Cup makes it more appealing to the Unions and makes us more appealing to everyone in the game,” Tindall said. “Player welfare is crucial, with some individuals having to play 11 to 15 internationals a year. Something has to give somewhere. We are trying to make sure the best players in the world don’t hit those unsustainable levels of games and also get rewarded for it.”

Under the current R360 model, around 12 franchise teams based in major international cities—such as London, Miami, Tokyo, Cape Town, and Boston—would compete in a condensed “Grand Prix” style format. The league aims to offer lucrative individual contracts while capping player appearances to just eight matches in its inaugural campaign, alongside 12 weeks of mandatory off-season rest.

Despite claiming over 200 provisional agreements with top union and league talent, R360 encountered heavy opposition. World Rugby’s primary national unions swiftly announced that participating players would face complete exclusion from Test matches and World Cup selection.

Down Under, Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) instituted a strict 10-year ban on any player defecting to the breakaway project. Tindall rejected claims that R360 actively poached NRL stars, clarifying that initial contact came directly from the players’ representatives.

Despite early setbacks and cancelled initial contracts, Tindall insists R360 is not designed to dismantle traditional rugby, but rather to complement international calendars between major tournaments.

“We are building something bold and new that will resonate globally,” Tindall added. “Evolution is critical for rugby to broaden its appeal, find new talent, and unlock commercial value. We cannot wait to show the world in 2028.”