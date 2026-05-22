Mike Tindall has made light-hearted comments about Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during a live appearance at the Hay Festival in Powys.

The former England international was speaking alongside his podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne when the conversation turned to his 2011 wedding to Zara Phillips.

During the discussion, Tindall joked about Prince Harry’s behaviour at the event, saying he knew the Duke “when he was fun,” adding: “A lot of other people managed that way better than you, like Harry, when he was fun.”

Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, has previously spoken about his relationship with Harry, who is godfather to the couple’s daughter Lena. However, their connection is believed to have become more distant since Harry moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle.

The session, which reflected the informal and comedic tone of their podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, also included jokes about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

When Payne commented on Tindall’s connections within royal circles, suggesting he even had access to Buckingham Palace, Tindall quipped: “Opposite end to Andrew, though.”

He also revealed that organisers had jokingly warned him backstage to avoid mentioning Andrew during the event, saying: “They were like, ‘It’s being recorded, maybe stay away from Andrew tonight.’” The comment drew laughter from the audience.

The conversation continued with further humorous exchanges about royal life, including a joke from Haskell referencing Tindall’s nose surgery and joking about “taxpayers’ money” in a playful dig.