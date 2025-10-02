Flotilla ship Mikeno breaks Israeli siege to enter Gaza waters

GAZA: In a historic breakthrough, Mikeno – one of the ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla – successfully breached the Israeli blockade and entered Gaza’s territorial waters, becoming the first civilian vessel to do so, the flotilla’s tracker reported on Thursday.

While Israeli forces intercepted and stopped 14 boats carrying foreign activists and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, the flotilla organizers confirmed that 23 vessels continue their journey toward the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, according to the flotilla’s tracking system.

The ship Mikeno managed to break through after enduring over 20 interceptions by Israeli forces and has now reached Palestinian waters. It is currently sailing just 9 nautical miles from Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the highest-profile symbol of opposition to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which is transporting medicine and food to Gaza and consists of more than 40 civilian boats with about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists.

Read More: Israeli forces detain Senator Mushtaq after attacking Gaza flotilla

It has posted several videos on Telegram with messages from individuals aboard the boats, some holding their passports and claiming they had been abducted and taken to Israel against their will, while reiterating that their mission was a non-violent humanitarian cause.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X that “several vessels of the flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port,” adding, “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

ISRAEL FACES INTERNATIONAL BACKLASH

The Flotilla progressed across the Mediterranean Sea, garnered international attention as nations including Turkey, Spain and Italy sent boats or drones in case their nationals required assistance.

Turkey’s foreign ministry called Israel’s “attack” on the flotilla “an act of terror” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said it had launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens on board vessels in the flotilla on charges including deprivation of liberty, seizure of transport vehicles and damage to property, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s entire diplomatic delegation on Wednesday following the detention of two Colombians in the flotilla. Israel has not had an ambassador in Colombia since last year.