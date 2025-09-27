Oscar-winner Mikey Madison to play Facebook whistleblower in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Social Network’ follow-up

Oscar-winning Hollywood starlet Mikey Madison, of ‘Anora’ fame, is set to play a Facebook whistleblower in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Social Network’ follow-up, titled ‘The Social Reckoning’.

After impressing viewers and critics alike with her incredibly nuanced performance as a titular sex worker in Sean Baker’s hit ‘Anora’ last year, Mikey Madison, 26, has bagged her next big role in Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to the 2010 biopic ‘The Social Network’, to play the Facebook whistleblower and data engineer Frances Haugen, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the ‘companion piece’ but not a sequel to the previous film, is now officially titled ‘The Social Reckoning’, and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 9 next year.

Besides Madison, the title will feature Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White, of ‘The Bear’ fame, as former Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, in addition to Bill Burr and Jeremy Strong, who will essay Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Sorkin, who previously wrote the screenplay for the David Fincher directorial, returns to not only write and direct ‘The Social Reckoning’, but also serves as producer alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

The project is expected to go on the floors later this year.