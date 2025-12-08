Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher marriage in trouble?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s decade-long marriage may be facing its biggest challenge yet, as sources reveal the couple is struggling to balance their dramatically different career paths. The That ’70s Show co-stars-turned-spouses are reportedly “on two very different paths,” with Mila Kunis maintaining her Hollywood presence while Kutcher increasingly focuses on tech investments.

While Ashton Kutcher shifts his attention to the business world, Mila Kunis continues to thrive in her entertainment career. The actress remains dedicated to her role on Family Guy and has several exciting projects lined up, including the upcoming movie The 47 Night Stand and four producing ventures currently in development.

“Mila doesn’t want to give up her life in Los Angeles or her career,” sources close to the couple revealed. “She still has a lot she wants to accomplish and a lot of exciting projects in the works, so just turning her back on Hollywood isn’t an option.”

Friends of the couple report that Kutcher’s intense focus on tech investments and business ventures has left Mila Kunis feeling isolated. The actor, who recently joined the board of Soho House following a $2.7 billion acquisition, has reportedly “lost interest in Hollywood” and prefers spending time with tech entrepreneurs.

“Ashton has no problem with it because he’s got his fingers in so many pies, but Mila finds it very isolating,” the insider shared. “These are people they’ve known for years and suddenly Ashton doesn’t have time for them. All his energy is tied up with these investments and befriending these tech bros.”

The couple, who first met as teenagers on That ’70s Show before reconnecting as adults in 2012, now face the challenge of reconciling their divergent career goals. Married since 2015 and parents to two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, the pair must navigate these conflicting priorities.

“That’s something they need to figure out, which is going to be tough,” sources indicate, highlighting the fundamental differences in how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher envision their future.

Hollywood Power Couple’s Journey

Mila Kunis has previously acknowledged that their romantic relationship surprised everyone, including themselves. “If anybody ever goes and says that they saw this coming, they are a filthy liar,” she admitted, reflecting on their unexpected transition from co-stars to spouses.

Despite current challenges, Mila Kunis has praised her husband’s thoughtfulness, sharing stories of how Kutcher supports her interests, even when they differ from his own intellectual pursuits.

As Mila Kunis continues to balance motherhood with her thriving career, fans wonder how the actress will navigate these reported marital difficulties while maintaining her professional momentum in Hollywood.

The couple’s representatives have not commented on the status of their relationship, leaving supporters hopeful that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher can find common ground between their personal and professional aspirations.