Milan make Ramos record signing: reports

AC Milan are set to break their record signing with the arrival of Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain, according to several press reports on Friday.

He will cost between 60 and 70 million euros ($68.3-$79.7m), which would make the 25-year-old the second most expensive striker signing in Serie A history after Romelu Lukaku’s move from Manchester United to Inter Milan in 2019.

Ramos has spent three years at French champions PSG, winning the Champions League twice, after his 65-million-euro arrival from Benfica.

However, he has struggled to hold down a regular first team place, playing second fiddle first to Kylian Mbappe and then Ousmane Dembele as PSG’s centre-forward.

Ramos did not start a single Champions League match for PSG this season.

Coach Luis Enrique said several times that Ramos deserved to play more minutes, but with a forward line that included Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and France flyer Desire Doue, he simply could not force his way into the first choice XI.

Ramos scored 45 goals for PSG in his three seasons, in 131 matches, many of which as a substitute.

He won three Ligue 1 titles, having also won the Portuguese league with Benfica, and two French Cups.

He is currently with Portugal at the World Cup in North America.