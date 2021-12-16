Mild 3 magnitude quake shakes Hyderabad, surrounding areas

HYDERABAD: A mild 3 magnitude earthquake hit Hyderabad and adjoining areas on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The quake hit on Thursday at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

According to preliminary reports, no losses of life reported in the city.

Earlier, on December 12 tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri and surrounding areas, causing panic among the citizens.

The epicenter was reported at 70 km west of Hyderabad with a depth of 30 km. The intensity of the tremors were recorded at 3.3.

On Dec 08 tremors felt in different parts of Karachi after an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit the metropolis on Wednesday night.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) confirmed the earthquake in Karachi with tremors felt in Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, II Chundrigar Road, Quaidabad, Port Qasim, Saddar, Pehalwan Goth, Shah Faisal Colony, Lyari, Khadda Market, Delhi Colony, and other areas.

Zahid Rafi, the director, earthquake monitoring at the PMD said that a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Karachi was “surprising” for the Met department.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Director Seismology Division Rafi said it was surprising for them to witness a high-magnitude earthquake hitting Karachi with an epicenter within the city.

“We have not witnessed this magnitude of earthquake generating from within Karachi and previously tremors of just over 3.1 have been generated from a mountainous area in the outskirts of the city,” he said.

He said that Karachi has other fault lines and we will be examining them in order to study its future impacts. “There are some fault lines which poses earthquake risk to Karachi,” he said.

